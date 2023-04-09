Meatball the dog and the car that was stolen. Photos contributed to CBS 17

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The owners of a puppy named “Meatball” are desperate to find him after they say he was inside a car that was stolen.

Meatball is a pocket bully, named, his owners say, for obvious reasons.

“He looks like a meatball with little legs,” explained Kyle Rottenkolber. Rottenkolber and Zachary Kochel say the puppy went everywhere with them.

Early in the morning of March 30, the friends were out overnight when they say they met someone who asked for a ride. Meatball was in the car.

They say they stopped in a parking lot on New Bern Avenue, near Calumet Drive in Raleigh.

“We started talking to some people; we stepped away from the car,” recalled Rottenkolber. “We looked back and he had hopped in the driver’s seat and just took the car and the dog and everything.”

“I chased after him,” added Kochel. “Car’s a little faster than me.”

They couldn’t catch up, and they say they’re not sure whether the person really wanted the car, a 2002 silver Toyota Corolla or the dog.

“The dog was worth more than the car was,” Rottenkolber noted.

They say there’s been no sign of either. They filed a report with Raleigh Police and say they’ve driven around the area where the car was taken.

They’ve also searched online, called Wake County Animal Services, and posted in numerous social media groups hoping to find Meatball.

They hope someone will see him, or maybe even hear him, and let them know.

“He snores louder than about anything I’ve ever heard before,” Rottenkolber said.

“Whoever finds him, please hold him for us, and I will have a reward for them,” Kochel promised.

“Keep an eye out,” urged Rottenkolber. “If you all have ever lost your pup like this before you know what we’re going through, and we’d just do anything to get him back.”

Meatball is described as a little skittish, but friendly. If you have any information or know where the car or Meatball might be, you can call Kyle Rottenkolber at 919-671-1840.