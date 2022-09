RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University Police say a vehicle was stolen early Friday morning on campus.

Police said on Friday at 3:45 a.m., a black 2017 Honda Accord was stolen from The Greens Apartments located on Centennial Campus. The Honda has NC license tag HDC 4497.

Police also said they believe a male suspect took the car and is traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has any information, contact University Police at 919-515-3000.