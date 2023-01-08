RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store.

The wreck happened at the entrance to the Piedmont apartments and involved two sedans.

Police said there were minor injuries in the crash.

The road was still closed as of 4:15 p.m., however, a tow truck at the scene was removing the damaged cars from the intersection.