Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases; 11 total

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – School officials confirmed Monday evening a new COVID-19 cluster at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh.

Head of School Jeff Bell said in his weekly message to parents, students, and educators that five more students tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total to 11 cases at CGHS.

Four of the five new cases appear to be linked to a group of four cases discovered the prior week. Bell said those eight cases are considered connected. He added that the group is split among the two in-person and the virtual groups of students.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Bell said the students associated with the cluster contracted COVID-19 off campus.

“At this time, I have a simple request. We have made it relatively easy to transition between remote and on-campus learning. As such, if your student has been at risk of contracting the virus through an off-campus gathering, please don’t share that risk with our community,” Bell wrote. “Please keep the student at home until you are sure that he/she is not a carrier of the virus. If it does become clear that a student is knowingly putting our community at risk, then we may require online learning for a period of time.”

CGHS is in its third week of classes.

More headlines from CBS17.com: