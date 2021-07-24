Cardinal Gibbons High School swimmer Claire Curzan advances to 100m butterfly semifinals in Tokyo Olympics

Wake County News
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (WNCN)– A senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School in Raleigh will advance to the semifinals in the 100M Butterfly at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Claire Curzan came in 10th overall for the Women’s 100m Butterfly, which qualifies her for the semifinals. The top 16 athletes progress to the next round.

The 17-year-old swam in Heat 3 with a 57.49 time.

Curzan is a high school senior at Cardinal Gibbons High School. She trains at Triangle Aquatic Club in Cary.

Cardinal Gibbons High School will be hosting a watch party at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gibbons Stadium Field.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories