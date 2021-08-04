Career fair brings opportunities local veterans and military spouses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Disabled American Veterans organization in partnership with RecruitMilitary will host the Raleigh Veterans Job Fair on Thursday at Carter Finley Stadium. It will take place at Vaughn Towers from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Since COVID-19 began, RecruitMilitary has hosted 99 virtual career fairs but Thursday’s fair will be in person. Masks will be required in all indoor spaces.

“Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army Special Operations Attack helicopter pilot. “While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we’re ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities.”

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.