Carolina Hurricanes games shouldn’t impact vaccine clinics at PNC Arena, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake County leaders say having fans back for Carolina Hurricanes games shouldn’t have any impact on its vaccine clinics at PNC Arena.

The county worked with team management to make sure the clinics and games aren’t happening at the same time and fans won’t be allowed to park until the clinic is shut down for the day.

“They’re going to be using a certain specific number of parking lots and we’re on the opposite side of those parking lots so again, very minimal impact to our operation and minimal impact to PNC’s operations,” said Dershan Patel, Wake County emergency management team leader.

Game traffic should be lighter because of limited attendance. Capacity is set at 15 percent under the Governor’s executive order for sports arenas seating more than 5,000 people.