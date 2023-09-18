ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — Jerseys worn by Carolina Mudcats players to honor the legacy of a local Negro Leagues team are now available for purchase in an online auction.

The Mudcats wore the jerseys of the Raleigh Grays, a semi-pro team, during Negro Leagues Weekend on Aug. 26 and 27 at Five County Stadium.

Net proceeds of this jersey auction will benefit the Buck Leonard Association for Sports and Human Enrichment. The auction will run through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Grays played in Raleigh during the late 1930s and early 1940s, according to MLB.com. Home games were played in Raleigh at Shaw Alumni Field and later Chavis Park beginning in 1939.