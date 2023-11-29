RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new grant from Carolina Panthers Charities will help kick off a pilot program to offer women’s flag football at several high schools across the Wake County Public School System.

The Board of Education accepted the $47,500 grant during a meeting on Tuesday evening.

The program will be launched at 19 different high schools in Wake County. School officials say the playing season in this pilot year will consist of three Saturday tournament-style competitions.

Tryouts and practices will be held in January.

“This grant will give hundreds of female students a fun and unique opportunity to reap the many benefits of participating in athletics,” WCPSS Director of Athletics Deran Coe said in a press release. “Athletics promote teamwork, sportsmanship, and physical fitness, all of which can lead to better outcomes for students in high school and beyond. We are grateful to Carolina Panthers Charities for their generosity, and we look forward to partnering with them to encourage students to join the fun of flag football.”

One year ago, the Carolina Panthers also partnered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to launch the state’s first ever girls high school flag football program. The Panthers also helped start pilot programs with Cabarrus County Schools and Union County Public Schools this fall.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with the Wake County Public School System in the creation of this pilot Girls High School Flag Football League, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls in Wake County,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. “Our hope is the success of the Wake County program will be a catalyst for the continued growth and participation by high schools across our region. We are excited for all the Wake County student-athletes who will have the opportunity to compete for their schools and benefit from the program.”

School officials said the grant funding will cover game officials, coaching stipends, field prep and other game-related expenses. The Panthers will also provide each participating high school with 25 sets of custom-made Nike uniforms, as well as practice equipment.

“This marks a significant step forward in promoting gender equality and providing additional opportunities for female athletes to showcase their skills on the field.” said Crystal Massenburg, athletic director at South Garner High School. “Recognizing the growing popularity of flag football and the increasing demand for more inclusive sports offerings, South Garner Athletics is proud to be a part of this initiative, aiming to empower and inspire young women in this community and all across Wake County to embrace the sport.”

The following high schools in Wake County will be participating in the program: