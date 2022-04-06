RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three North Carolina-based professional sports teams are joining together Friday to host a Play 60 Camp for 120 children for the City of Raleigh’s School Track Out program.

The Carolina Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and MLS’s Charlotte FC are pitching in to the camp that is based on the NFL’s Play 60 initiative that encourages kids to develop healthy active lifestyles by getting 60 minutes of daily physical activity.

The Play 60 Camp will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Barwell Road Park at 5857 Barwell Park Drive in Raleigh.

The students will participate in a variety of stations, including the 40-yard dash, Play 60 Challenge Course, soccer activities and hockey activities. Mascots from all three teams – the Panthers’ Sir Purr, Charlotte FC’s Sir Minty and the Hurricane’s Stormy – will be in attendance. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and District C City Councilman Corey Branch are expected to attend as well.

The Carolina Panthers Play 60 Challenge Course at Barwell Road Park officially opened in July 2021 and is a first-of-its-kind play space in the Raleigh community, featuring unique obstacle course elements that include an NFL-style flair such as a 40-yard dash with automated timing device. The play space is specifically designed to appeal to youth who have outgrown traditional playground equipment.

“Partnering with the Carolina Hurricanes and Charlotte FC offers a unique and exciting opportunity to combine efforts to serve the Raleigh region,” Riley Fields said, the Panthers’ director of community relations. “The Triangle has a significant number of longtime fans and it is always meaningful when we can actively serve in the Raleigh region.”

Later in the day, the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC will have an entertainment presence at the Carolina Hurricanes game against the New York Islanders that begins at 7 p.m. Sir Purr, Purrcussion and Sir Minty will be actively involved in the game experience along with other surprise guests.