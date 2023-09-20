CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school student in Cary has a lot to be proud of after earning a perfect score on his Advanced Placement exam, the Wake County Public School System announced Wednesday.

Yash Shah, a junior at Panther Creek High School, is one of 23 students worldwide to earn a perfect score on the AP Chemistry exam, according to the school district.

They said the odds of doing so are 0.02%.

Over the summer, district officials said Shah earned a spot in the U.S. National Chemistry Olympiad Program Program’s select 2023 Chemistry Olympiad Study Camp.

They said he received the invitation after finishing Top 20 in the National Chemistry Olympiad Exams.

Now in his junior year of high school, the district says Shah is taking Organic Chemistry at N.C. State to broaden his knowledge.

They said he hopes to finish Top 4 in the National Chemistry Olympiad Exams and earn the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the 2024 International Chemistry Olympiads.