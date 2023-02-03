CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A chain-reaction car wreck in Cary late Friday afternoon caused rush-hour traffic problems.

The multi-car wreck happened around 5:20 p.m. along Tryon Road at New Waverly Place, which is just east of the intersection with Kildaire Farm Road and near U.S. 1.

One car had heavy front-end damage. Traffic was impacted in the area along Tryon Road near the Kidaire Farm Road intersection.

No one was injured in the wreck, Cary police said.

Police said the crash was a rear-end, chain-reaction wreck and involved four cars.

One of the cars — a black Volkswagen sedan — in the wreck caught fire but it was quickly extinguished by Cary fire crews, according to Cary police.

As of 6:20 p.m., parts of Tryon Road were still closed in the area.