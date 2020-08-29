Cary 911 caller says she heard 5 gunshots, saw person running before man was found dead near pool

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 911 caller said she heard five gunshots and then saw someone running in the area just before a man was found dead from a shooting in a Cary neighborhood Thursday.

The incident was reported around 4:05 p.m. along the 100 block of Connemara Drive, which is just off Highway 55 and north of High House Road, according to Cary police.

“I just heard five — what sounded like five gunshots in a row near my house,” the woman caller said. “It was pop, pop, pop, pop, pop in a row.”

Selvaraju Vellingiri, 55, was found near the neighborhood pool suffering from gunshot wounds and died, police said.

During a nearly four-minute 911 call, a woman said the gunfire she heard sounded like it came from near the pool.

“It came from near the pool area — there is actually an office building right next to where the pool is and there is a parking lot down there and there is some woods,” the caller said. “It sounded kind of like it came from in the wooded area.”

Just after that, the woman said she looked out her window and saw a man running, but did not see his face.

“They were running from the wooded area between the office and the pool in my neighborhood and they ran down and there is a tennis court and I couldn’t see beyond that,” the caller said.

Vellingiri’s death is the first homicide of 2020 in Cary, police said.

“We are asking for the community’s support as we investigate the tragic death of Mr. Vellingiri,” Cary police Capt. Katherine Christian said Thursday. “We are working around the clock and have made this case our highest priority. Our thoughts are with Mr. Vellingiri’s family this evening.”

No arrests have been made but the investigation into Vellingiri’s death is ongoing.

