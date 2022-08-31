CONCORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary Academy’s sophomore class was at the Concord Mills Mall during an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon, a parent has confirmed to CBS 17.

CBS 17 spoke with a parent, who asked to not be identified, that confirmed the tenth-grade class was at the mall for a field trip when shots were fired.

CBS 17’s sister station, WJZY, reported the incident began Wednesday afternoon when police said someone called 911 reporting their credit card was stolen.

Police said as the suspects were approached, they ran away and one pulled out a handgun. One of the suspects then fired at least one round at the officers.

Police also said the two Concord officers chased after the armed suspect into a construction area inside the mall, where they said the suspect fired another shot, with the bullet striking the ground in front of an officer. It is not known at this time how or where the officer was struck.

The mall was placed on lockdown around 12:40 p.m., WJZY reported.

The parent said the kids had to hide and later evacuated the mall. The kids came home and all of them were accounted for.

One suspect was hospitalized and two were later arrested.

CBS 17 is working to get more information from Cary Academy.

