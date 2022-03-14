CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Unchecked and missing fire extinguishers. Electrical hazards. Broken stairways.

Those are just some of the 40 fire code violations at the Aurella Cary Apartments on Harlon Drive.

The inspection reports were filed just days before the deadly fire killed a 9-month-old baby and injured three others.

Town officials told CBS 17 they’re still working to figure out how the fire started. The State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting the investigation.

On Monday, one week after the fire, a pink bouquet was tucked into the wire fence that now surrounds the blackened and charred building.

“We had to jump out of the third floor to get out of there,” one resident told 911 dispatchers on March 7th.

The Cary Fire Department’s 128-page fire inspection report shows there had been some serious fire safety concerns, just days before the fire.

“If I come out and find fire protective equipment not in service, I’m certainly going to question why,” said Rob Roegner, the Senior Deputy Engineer for the North Carolina Fire Marshal’s Office.

He told CBS 17 this is not something they take lightly.

A drone image shows the state of the apartment building after crews put out the fire in Cary. (CBS 17 file photo)

“The inspections of fire protective equipment, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and things like that…that’s the responsibility of the apartment complex owner,” said Roegner.

The report also shows there was no fine issued against the Aurella Cary apartments for violating the state fire code. On the last few pages, there are threats of fines, but nothing had been formally issued.

Roegner told CBS 17 fines are determined by officials in each city or town.

In areas like Cary and Raleigh, fire marshals will often just come back to check if issues had been fixed.

“Re-inspections are really the only way to resolve that,” said Roegner.

“Do you think that’s enough?” asked CBS 17’s Hayley Fixler.

“In some cases, it is. In some cases, it isn’t,” he explained. “That’s really on the apartment owner who needs to take an active role in the safety of their residents.”

The fire inspection reports show violations in other buildings, like missing and unchecked extinguishers.

CBS 17 called and left another voicemail for the regional manager for the Aurella Cary property management group, asking when those problems would be remedied.