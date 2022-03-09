CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The apartment complex in Cary where an infant died and their mother was critically injured in a fire had been inspected less than a week beforehand. Fire extinguishers inspected at nine different buildings were overdue for service, according to a report.

Firefighters were called to the fire at the Aurella apartment complex along Harlon Drive at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. A 9-month-old child was killed, a 28-year-old woman was critically injured, and two others were hurt in the fire, according to Town of Cary spokesperson Deanna Hawkes.

According to the report obtained Wednesday, an inspection done on March 3 — four days before the deadly fire — found that all fire extinguishers were due for annual service, which hadn’t been done since December 2019. It also found that an extinguisher was missing, another wasn’t charged, and there were issues with two fire extinguisher cabinets.

Eight other buildings inspected that day also all failed because of fire extinguisher issues. One building had an electrical issue that needed a meter base on the side of the building to be remounted, the report said.

Inspections done on March 1 also resulted in numerous failures because of fire extinguisher problems.

Resident Sonetta Darrington said there was a fire at the complex on Feb. 5, too. Fire crews noted that the smoke detectors were working, but there was no sprinkler system present.

North Carolina law only requires sprinklers in buildings built after 2006. The Aurella apartments were built in 1984.