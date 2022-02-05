Cary apartments evacuated after fire erupts; some residents displaced

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An apartment fire in Cary caused several units to be evacuated Saturday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported just after 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Rubin Court, which is in an area off Nottingham Drive between Walnut Street and Buck Jones Road.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from one unit and large smoke clouds billowing above several apartment units.

Cary officials said no one was injured. However, some people were displaced from their apartments.

A Cary bus was sent to the scene so residents forced from their homes could stay warm.

Cary officials said the fire started in a vacant apartment.

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the blaze.