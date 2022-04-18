CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Community leaders are celebrating the opening of the new Wake STEM Early College High School campus in Cary.

The district held its ribbon cutting Monday, but the new building opened in January.

The Omicron variant forced them to push back the ribbon cutting, so this was one of the first opportunities for the community to get a look inside the school.

Principal Drew Ware says students have more space in this new facility, and the science labs are better than what they had at the old campus.

“Our students have always worked collaboratively together and always done a great job of that. Now they have room to do it; so, they’re not piled on top of each other,” Ware said.

The principal tells CBS 17 they’ll be able to add another 30 or 40 students but their goal is to keep the school’s population small.