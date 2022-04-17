CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — In this Easter season, an international Christian media organization based in Cary is bringing a message of hope to a country ravaged by war.

Cary-based Trans World Radio broadcasts Christian messages to people all over the world.

“We speak to 190 countries every day in 320 languages,” said Lauren Libby, the president of Trans World Radio.

At partner station, TWR Ukraine, the war suddenly changed everyone’s lives.

“They have lived under extreme duress,” said Libby. “Just getting food is a major, major task in that country. How do you get money? How do you get water –how do you get anything?”

Despite uncertainty and danger, they’re still working.

“They’ve basically been producing programming at night in basements and wherever they can find a safe place to be,” Libby said. “Our leader there during the daytime was actually digging trenches and would come back at night and then produce programming to be broadcast for the next night.”

The programming is designed for both Ukrainian refugees who’ve escaped the war and those who remain in the country.

According to the Pew Research Center, nearly 90 percent of Ukrainian adults identify as Christians, and Libby says more and more people in that area are tuning in to Trans World Radio.

“Our online check-ins are up 40 to 50 percent. We know it’s at least that or more on-air,” she said.

During this Easter Season, the stations are working to make sure the story of Easter is available to everyone affected by the war, in their own language.

“When you’re in a situation like that, you’re looking for hope,” said Libby. “We exist to bring hope to situations that are very, very hopeless.”