Cary bicyclist says he spent an hour in bed of truck after he was hit by suspected drunk driver

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man has a year-long recovery ahead of him after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike. Investigators said the young father ended up in the flatbed of the driver’s truck and was found at the suspect’s home.

“I don’t remember any of my bike ride,” said Jon Roach.

Roach was riding his bike along Hillsborough Street toward downtown Raleigh when he was struck by a car.

Jon Roach and his family.

“It’s going to be about six months before I can work again. And then a year until I’m fully recovered,” he explained.

He remains bedridden more than two weeks after the accident. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver that hit him, 21-year-old Daniel Morales-Saucedo, got out of his truck, saw Roach’s bike, but kept going.

Roach had landed in the bed of the truck.

“He drove home and told his girlfriend, and then his girlfriend came out and found me,” he said.

She called 911. Roach was in the bed of the truck for about an hour. Troopers said an off-duty Raleigh cop heard the crash, found the bike, and alerted authorities. Roach was rushed to the hospital. He had a broken pelvis, tailbone, several ribs, an arm, and leg. He also suffered a concussion.

“While I do feel upset that he hit me,” Roach said, “I forgive him and that I also feel sympathy for him.”

Roach can’t work and his partner is now caring for him. A family friend started a GoFundMe page for them.

Morales-Saucedo is charged with felony hit-and-run and felony serious injury by vehicle. His family declined to comment.

More headlines from CBS17.com: