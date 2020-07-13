Cary bowling center among many in NC back open with new safety measures in place

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Local families are slowly getting back to enjoying their regular weekend activities but with some new guidelines to keep them safe during the era of COVID-19.

Buffaloe Lanes in Cary reopened for business on Friday and had a steady stream of customers throughout the weekend.

Buffaloe Lanes and a group of other entertainment facilities that make up the Bowling Proprietors of the Carolinas and Georgia were able to reopen due to a recent court decision.

The staff implemented sanitizer stations, social distance markers, plexiglass, and mandatory face coverings. Bowlers also now have to check out bowling balls from behind a counter.

The bowling balls and shoes are also sanitized frequently. Everyone is required to wear a mask and bowling takes place in every other lane.

The owner says they’re working around the clock to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve been closed about three or four months so, unfortunately, it’s been very dark here. So we’re glad to see the bowling alley light up and people back in here having a good time and staying safe,” said William Buffaloe Jr., the owner of Buffaloe Lanes.

The bowling alley also closed down a snack bar and game room during the reopening process in an effort to be even safer and more sanitary.

The customers said they felt comfortable coming out because of new safety measures the bowling alley is taking.

