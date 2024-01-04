CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Matt and Angela Murphy continue to pick up the pieces.

The owners of Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids in Cary pointed to the shattered glass and mangled metal left behind after an SUV crashed through their building on Christmas Eve.

“We were on our way home from seeing my family in Virgina,” Angela said. The family was preparing for Christmas Eve service at their church. She continued, “I got a call about an hour out from our landlord that said a car had run into the salon.”

Angela described only shock when they arrived at the business and saw the damage in front of them.

“Had we been open, what’s terrible what happened would have been horrific,” said Matt.

The owners said they specialize in cutting hair for children 12 and under and serve many kids with special needs and sensory issues.

The Murphys said the business would typically be open but decided to close because it was Christmas Eve and they commonly open at noon on Sundays.

“It didn’t make sense to open for just a couple of hours,” Matt said.

Police said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. The vehicle didn’t stop until hitting a back wall in the building.

“We’ve been angry, we’ve been sad, we’ve cried, we’ve been through all of the cycle,” added Matt.

The owners said the damage will definitely set the business back, but through the process of rebuilding they’ve discovered something pretty amazing about the Cary community.

“The outpouring of support that we’ve had from our clients and our guests, and our team members… they have been outstanding. It’s a family. And from our stylists to our hosts, they’re making a difference,” smiled Angela.

The Murphys said they noticed the overwhelming response of support from day one when people showed up on Christmas Eve to help clean up.

Since then, more people have reached out including clients, friends, and even competing businesses to see how they can support the salon. The Murphys said the people of Cary have really stepped up when they found themselves in a difficult situation.

The owners tell CBS17 News they have not yet taken any donations and are hopeful they have the resources and insurance to support their employees and keep moving forward.

They said clients have even reached out to see if stylists can cut hair at homes or a temporary location. Matt said they’re grateful but licenses and regulations set by the cosmetology board have made the process tricky.

Matt became emotional when he said the hardest part is not being there for the families.

“We know we have clients for whom haircuts are tough for their little ones, and they’ve built great relationships with our team, and we’re not here for them right now… it’s hard,” he said.

The staff at Cookie Cutters Haircuts for Kids are asking their clients to be patient. It could take a few months to rebuild a broken business, but the Murphys promise they’ll re-open as soon as they can.

Police said the driver is facing charges including driving while intoxicated.