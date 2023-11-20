CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Trinity Road in Cary by WakeMed Soccer Park could be completely transformed by the end of the decade.

The North Carolina DOT is planning on eliminating the road’s rail crossing and changing its traffic pattern. Members of the public got an opportunity to learn more about the project during an open house Monday.

“It’s basically a safety project,” said Anamika Laad, the project manager.

The current crossing, which is near the intersection of the busy East Chatham Street, is at the end of a curve and has had safety issues in the past.

“The crossing has had a few accidents in the previous years. And apart from that, the location is such that the curves of the road, especially on the north side of the crossing, are very steep,” Laad explained.

The plan is to slightly shift Trinity Road, taking traffic over both the tracks and East Chatham Street. Trinity would be extended across to the soccer park, where it would connect to existing roadways to get onto East Chatham.

“The traffic that’s going to be coming on this road is going to be considerable in the next 25-30 years,” said Laad.

But several businesses along Trinity would be impacted.

“I think they’ve listened to our concerns, which is good,” said Andy Britt, the president of Bühler Aeroglide Raleigh.

Bühler is one of those businesses. Britt and other representatives spent time speaking with planners about their concerns, while also learning more about the project.

“We have some areas in our structure that larger trucks come in and out of, so we need to maintain access to that. Also, there are some environmental concerns,” he said.

Laad says the DOT will continually communicate with impacted businesses as the project continues.

If it progresses as planned, right-of-way acquisition is expected to begin in 2027, with construction following in 2029. The project is expected to cost just over $54 million.

Once complete, there will be further opportunity to potentially connect an extended Trinity Road to Cary Towne Boulevard.

“In the future, as it can get funded and connected, we definitely have a hope to get that connected,” said Laad.

The DOT is also planning a similar grade separation along Maynard Road in Cary.

To learn more about the project on Trinity, as well as offering feedback, you can do so here.