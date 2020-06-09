Cary cancels Lazy Daze Festival over COVID-19 concerns

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary has canceled this year’s Lazy Daze Festival over concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 44th annual festival was slated to occurred August 22-23.
“Town staff is in the process of reaching out to all vendors, entertainers, volunteers, artists, and sponsors to coordinate the cancellation and refund any deposits,” the Town said in a release.
More information can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.
