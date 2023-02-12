CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — People gathered in front of the Carolina Peace Center in Cary Saturday evening for a prayer and candlelight vigil.

Families and faith groups showed their support for the victims and survivors still feeling the impact of a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck in Turkey and Syria earlier in the week.

The death toll has climbed over 28,000 and continues to rise daily as crews search through the rubble and debris.

“There are a lot of members of the Turkish and Syrian community, people who have families over there that may not be impacted directly, but obviously, they’re hurting,” said Faisal Khan.

Khan is the founder of the Carolina Peace Center, an advocacy organization that focuses on many concerns including supporting refugees and immigrants.

Khan said he made a call to bring people of different backgrounds, faith groups and organizations together to show solidarity and support.

“Times like these really define who we are,” he said. “It shows we may have some differences, political views, philosophies and other things… but we’re better when we can put them aside and come together and show the true essence of what humanity looks like.”

Days have passed since the earthquake ripped through Turkey early Monday morning, but Khan said the need for support to families impacted has only grown.

For Yusuf Miraloglu, the earthquake sparked back memories of an earthquake he and others living in Turkey felt in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people.

Miraloglu said he reached out to his family right away and spoke to his brother.

He said his family had been trapped from entering their home and had to deal with the freezing winter temperatures during the first two days following the earthquake.

“I could hear the horror in their voice,” said Miraloglu.

He said his brother informed him the earthquake on Monday was worse than the one they experienced nearly two decades ago.

“Every day I wake up, I go to bed, I feel like we have to pray more and more and help them as much as we can,” he added.

Filiz Ucncu said she, too, remembers the earthquake from 1999.

Ucncu said she moved from Istanbul 12 years ago and has been a math tutor in the Raleigh area.

She said her family is safe, but she continues to support the friends and others who were impacted by the tragedy in any way that she can.

Ucncu and others have continued to collect items, donations and raise money for the victims and survivors in the Mediterranean region.

“I can watch that they are trying to help, but it is taking too much time and it’s cold there,” she added. “My concern is that they can’t help all of them.”