Cary changing its water disinfection process impacting drinking water, dialysis machines

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – As part of its annual water disinfection change, the Town of Cary will add chlorine to its water beginning Feb. 25.

The Cary/Apex Water Treatment Facility provides drinking water to Cary, Apex, Morrisville, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and the Wake County portion of Research Triangle Park.

Normally, the facility uses chloramines, a combination of chlorine and ammonia, for the disinfection process. But, the state is encouraging water treatment facilities that use this disinfection process to clean its systems by switching to chlorine only and then flushing this out through fire hydrants.

This year, the process will run from next Friday through April 13.

The change means people who use city water for kidney dialysis machines, fish aquariums or other chlorine-sensitive equipment should be aware that there may be chlorine in the water.

The Town said the water will remain safe to drink during this time and no real change should be noticed.

Some people may notice a discoloring of water during the flushing process, but the only real warning encouraged is for people to check their water before washing white clothes, a release said.

Cary said letting your water run for a few minutes should clear up the discoloration issue.

Officials also have offered a few methods to improve the taste, should it be affected, and potential odor during this time:

Filtering the water using an activated carbon filter;

Letting the water sit out for a day or so;

Boiling the water for one minute;

Adding a few lemon slices to a pitcher of water.

People with questions or concerns can contact the Town by calling 311 or (919) 469-4000 outside town limits.