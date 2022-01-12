Cary Chinese Lantern Festival brings in $5.5 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) -The North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival set record visitation numbers this season with more than 200,000 visitors. The festival was made a huge comeback to the Koka Booth Amphitheatre after being canceled in 2020. The 2019 event saw smaller attendance at 121,645 visitors.

In a news release, Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said, “The festival highlights and celebrates diversity, vitality, and distinction – hallmarks of life in Cary today.”

Numbers released by the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau noted the event brought in more than $5.54 million in direct economic impact. The Koka Booth Amphitheatre said the full economic impact was likely larger because this total did not include spending from local attendees.

The lantern festival ran for seven weeks. This year, the festival footprint added more displays, twilight tickets, and VIP tours.

Tianyu Arts & Culture partnered with the city to create the lanterns for the festival. In a statement, in a statement, vice president Ai Luo said, “It has been our privilege to produce the festival again this year. We are overwhelmed with the community’s support and the wonderful feedback we have received.”

The Koka Booth Amphitheatre said planning has already begun for the next lantern festival. It is scheduled for November.