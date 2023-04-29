CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Keeping families healthy can be costly.

On Saturday, Christ the King Lutheran Church in Cary became a one stop shop for people in the community to stock up their medicine cabinets for free.

“You go in, you sign in your name and you wait inside of the pews and within five minutes, you get your medicine and you’re on your way,” said Heather Gable.

Gable picked up some medicine for her sister during the first ever medicine giveaway event.

“There’s allergy medicine, and there’s things like sleep medicine,” she explained.

Volunteers from the UNC Nursing School Mobile Clinic, the Cary Page Rotary and NC Med Assist came together to help with the premiere event.

They said they wanted to do something to help during these difficult economic times.

“Medications and the cost of medications have really gone up. And whether it is, again, getting, you know, some vitamins or some cough medicines, you know, the cost of every medication that you get over the counter has gone up,” said Marianne Cockcroft, who organized the event.

(Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

She told CBS 17 something as simple as picking up cough medicine can make a huge difference for families in need.

“A lot of folks are not able to afford healthcare and they often go without medication by having these medications in their home. With over-the-counter medications, they can avoid perhaps a trip to urgent care or the emergency room,” said Cockroft. “It’s a blessing for them.”

Cockcroft said more than 600 people pre-registered for the event. They expected another 400 people to come into the church as walk-ins.