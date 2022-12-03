CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Local volunteers spent their Saturday morning putting together 80,000 meals to send to communities in need.

Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary and stood shoulder to shoulder to help with an important cause.

Hal Jordan wanted to do something to help, and he has organized this event for the last 13 years.

“About 300-500 volunteers come out here every time we do this,” said Jordan. “There’s a need in the world.”

“Rise Against Hunger” is an international organization. The group reports about 828 million people in the world do not have enough nutritious food to eat.

Jordan coordinates the partnership between the church and the Rotary Club of Cary to fund their mission.

“It costs over $30,000 to buy all of the ingredients that go into here,” he explained.

It’s a well-attended community service event. The basement of the church was filled with people of all ages, wanting to help.

Jordan said it’s so popular, because everyone can have a role.

“I’m a runner,” said 7-year-old Albert, proudly. “I get a big box of meals and I bring it and I go back and on and on.”

“[Volunteers] package the food in the bags, the bags go in a truck, and they go off to the Rise Against Hunger warehouse and they distribute the food all over the world,” added Jordan.

Rise Against Hunger reports they have facilitated the packaging of more than 540 million meals worldwide, all because of volunteers donating their time.

“I just want to help, and I think it’s really nice,” said Albert.