Cary coffee shop offers java — and jobs to employees with special needs

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A coffee shop in Cary has a ribbon-cutting this coming Friday even though the doors opened in December.

This ribbon cutting is all about supporting job creation and workforce development for people with disabilities.

Esteamed Coffee currently employs nearly 20 workers with special needs who might not otherwise be able to find a job either through lack of opportunity or employers who don’t realize the skill set they can bring to the job.

The ribbon-cutting takes place on Friday at 4 p.m. at the location on South Academy Street in Cary.

Hours for Esteamed Coffee are Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is also the need for a shift manager to oversee daily operations. This includes training, making, and serving things from the menu. Be patient, compassionate, and have experience working with the special needs population.