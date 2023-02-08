CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The U.S. Soccer Federation could be looking at the Triangle for its new headquarters.

Cary Town Manager Sean Stegall confirmed Wednesday that the federation is considering moving operations to Cary.

If Cary is chosen, he said the headquarters would be based out of WakeMed Soccer Park.

The U.S. Soccer Federation, that is currently headquartered in Chicago, will make the move ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Stegall said the conversations started about one year ago when the U.S. Soccer Federation reached out to the Town of Cary.

A few months ago, Town of Cary officials, including the mayor, flew to Chicago to pitch Cary to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Stegall said their pitch included the Cary business community and how it could support the U.S. Soccer Federation, the WakeMed Soccer Park where the federation could expand on the grounds and Cary community’s passion for soccer, which goes back decades.

Cary is home to the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Stegall said the move would be a huge benefit not only to Cary, but North Carolina and the Triangle as well.

“We’re already the home to USA Baseball, so maybe we’ll be home to USA Baseball as well as USA Soccer, which is the biggest sport in the world,” he said. “It would be a huge boom to the Cary brand, Cary’s reputation, and offer high-quality soccer to the region and our Cary citizens.”

Stegall doesn’t know when the U.S. Soccer Federation will officially make the decision.

He says it could come within the next few weeks or months.

As far as the economic impact on Cary, Stegall said the U.S. Soccer Federation is working on an economic analysis for the area.

Once that’s done, he said the Town of Cary plans to do its own review.