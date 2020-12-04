Cary couple charged after claiming damage loss with fake date to lower insurance costs, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)– A Cary couple is facing two felony charges in an insurance fraud case, investigators said Friday.

According to court records, Peter Angelo Paldino, 42, and Danielle Livingston Paldino, 43, both of Cary, gave USAA Casualty Insurance Co a fraudulent date of loss so they would have a lower deductible.

Investigators with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse the couple of lowering their deductible from $2,500 to $1,000 after the damage happened. The couple waited to tell the insurance company about the damage until after the deductible was lowered, a news release said.

The couple has been charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which is both felonies.

North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey estimates that fraud costs North Carolinians nearly 20 cents on every dollar paid on insurance premiums.

To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.