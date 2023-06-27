RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary couple is now planning a European vacation after a lottery win.

The North Carolina Education Lottery said Michael Camp of Cary and his wife will take the trip to celebrate winning a $453,907 Cash 5 jackpot.

“We love to travel,” Camp said. “We used to live in Europe and it will be great to go back.”

Camp said he usually starts to play Cash 5 when the jackpot amount reaches $300,000. He bought the $1 Quick Pick ticket for Saturday’s drawing using Online Play on the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

“I like the app because it’s so much more convenient,” he said.

Camp said he checked his email Sunday morning and saw the notification that he had won.

“It was surreal,” he said. “I went and woke up my wife. We were both in disbelief.”

Camp arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $323,409.

In addition to the Europe trip, the lottery said his plans are also to celebrate the win with his grandchildren before putting the rest in savings.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tuesday’s jackpot is $120,000.

The NC Education Lottery said ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. More than $64 million was raised by the lottery in Wake County last year.