Cary COVID-19 vaccine clinic helps innoculate members of Indian community

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Cary focused on vaccinating members of the Indian community Saturday.

Leaders of the Sri Venkateswara Temple of North Carolina reached out the Wake County Public Health Department to get members of the Hindu temple vaccinated.

“They were able to help us out and guide us through the process,” said Dr. Raj Polavaram, board chairman of the Temple.

The Herbert C. Young Community Center provided the space, while Wake County supplied about 500 first-doses of the Moderna vaccine. The county also supplied the medical staff to inject the doses into arms. The Temple brought in volunteers to do the rest.

“Whenever we opened for registration, within half an hour, everything got filled up,” said Uma Subramanian, who volunteered at the clinic.

Dhanush Devanand, 19, got one of those appointments. The UNC Charlotte sophomore recently became eligible to get the vaccine.

“I wanted to get it because my family got it and I’ve seen a lot of people getting it — herd immunity and all that,” he said. “I definitely think it’s a good thing and I’m really glad the Temple is doing what they’re doing, it’s a great service.”

Wake County has partnered with other faith-based communities for similar vaccine clinics. It’s part of a larger strategy to get the vaccine to people who otherwise may not have access to it.

“It’s definitely helping the community here to gain some confidence so that they’ll be able to come out of their anxiety and apprehensions and restricted lives,” Polavaram said of holding the clinic.