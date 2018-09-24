Cary dad hunts down, kills copperhead snake after it attacks family's dog Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Winnie the dog still feeling sick after the snake bite. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Winnie limping after the snake bite. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The snake bite on Winnie's paw. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) - A Cary dad killed a copperhead snake at their home last week after it attacked and bit the family's dog.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Wellsley neighborhood in Cary, said Brian Lewis, who before last week had never in 10 years seen a copperhead at his family's house.

Lewis, who co-owns a public relations firm, was working from home when the attack happened.

"I heard Winnie (the dog) barking and suddenly I heard silence," Lewis said. "And that is kinda weird. I go outside and my little dog is in the garage and she has her paw up and she is looking pathetic."

A copperhead snake had bitten Winnie, who has been with the Lewis family for just over three years, in one of her paws.

"I saw two little marks on her paw and blood," Lewis said.

He picked up Winnie and took her inside and then rushed her to a vet, VCA Cornerstone Animal Hospital.

Veterinarians at the animal hospital treated Winnie and told Lewis they were seeing a lot of dogs recently bitten by snakes -- particularly copperheads.

Vets said that storms like Florence disturbed or flooded where snakes typically live -- pushing them into areas that humans and dogs habitat.

When Lewis got home, he looked in his backyard for the snake. Soon, he found the copperhead and killed it.

"He was in about a dozen pieces before I regained my composure," Lewis said.

Winnie's right front paw swelled up "like you wouldn't believe," but the antibiotics and other medicine got her through the emergency, Lewis said.

For a couple of days, Winnie hobbled around on three legs, holding her front paw up in the air.

"Four days later and we're good," said Lewis, who added that Winnie is normally an indoor dog.

Lewis documented Winnie's recovery on Facebook with several photos. But he did not take any of the copperhead.