CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — You may have heard the warnings. Car thieves are targeting Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

A Cary family is now sounding the alarm after thieves stole their car and dumped it in a Franklin County pond.

They said they woke up on Mother’s Day morning to find it was stolen overnight.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“It was supposed to be a day just hanging out with my grandkids, spending time with them. My kids were coming over. You know, just a fun, relaxing family day,” said Lisa Harrington-Bynum.

She and her husband Dennis said the thieves drove off with their car just 30 feet away from their bedroom window.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Dennis Bynum said. “You feel violated. I had personal effects in that car, and it’s a big blow to everybody involved. Being that close to the house and knowing my family is inside.”

The car turned up this past Thursday in Franklin County – almost fully submerged in a pond.

When crews pulled it out, it was completely empty.

No sign of fingerprints, personal papers or Dennis’ maintenance tools.

“I was shocked. I had a pit in my stomach,” Lisa said. “Everything that he needs to do his job, to make a living, was in that car.”

“I’ve never seen a car wiped that clean,” explained Dennis. “That car meant a lot to us. Getting us back and forth to where we need to be.”

The car – a Hyundai Elantra – is among 27 Hyundais and Kias stolen in Cary alone since the beginning of May.

It’s part of a national surge in thefts of 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai vehicles, which are not equipped with immobilizers – a security device that can detect if it’s been tampered with.

“Some headway has been made in terms of arrests. Those have been juveniles, which is what we expected that we would see is juveniles being involved in this,” said Sgt. Kenric Alexander with the Cary Police Department.

“These kids need to be caught. And I really believe that it’s kids,” Lisa said. “It’s a lack of respect for anybody’s property.”

Lisa, sharing her story – so other families can prevent a loss like theirs.

(Chloe Rafferty/CBS 17)

“When Mother’s Day rolls around next year, this is our memory,” she said. “This is what we get to remember every year on Mother’s Day now.”

Local police departments are offering free steering wheel locks and car dealerships are providing software upgrades to prevent these cars from being stolen.

Click here to see if your vehicle is eligible for one of the steering wheel locks, or a safety software upgrade from a dealership.