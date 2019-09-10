Cary FD’s Swift Water Rescue team back home after being deployed during Hurricane Dorian

The Cary Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team is back home after helping out at the coast during Hurricane Dorian (Contributed photo)

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cary Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team is back after they were deployed by the state to act as relief and provide help during Hurricane Dorian.

The team was housed at a local fire department in Otway, which is in Carteret County, east of Morehead City.

The team got there on Wednesday and spent the time touring the area and working with local officials to strategize on a gameplan in case they needed to rescue anyone. Fortunately, that was not the case.

Capt. Chad Thomason said as quick as the storm surge came, the water receded. He said after the storm passed the team went to Cedar Island, going door-to-door checking on neighbors with a National Guard unit and the sheriff’s office.

Many of those neighbors just needed supplies. Thomason called the residents resilient.

