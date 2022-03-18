CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Fire Department will be retrofitting their fire trucks to prevent them from burning so much fuel, and to save their engine lives.

Assistant Chief David Ranes said that the trucks use about a gallon and a half to two and a half gallons per hour when idling.

He told CBS 17 the trucks spend much of their time in the idling stage when responding to calls. Crews can’t turn them off because they need the lights and devices to help them.

It runs up quite the bill.

“With diesel fuel going over $5 a gallon now, and there’s no end in sight,” Ranes said.

The Cary Fire Department will be putting in a lithium-ion battery into each of the nine fire trucks to make them less fuel-dependent.

It’s part of a new iniative by Pierce Manufacturing, who makes their fire trucks.

“It’s time to start looking at this technology and start taking advantage of it,” Ranes said.

They’re going to be rotating the trucks in and out, one by one, as soon as the parts come in.

That could be as soon as four months away.

Ranes told CBS 17 this was just a change that needed to be made.

“If you look at the world as a whole, everybody is going to battery powered. Cars, tools, equipment — that sort of thing,” he said. “It’s a natural progression.”

Ranes thinks it’ll save more than just gas money.

“We’ll be able to save enough wear and tear on the truck, diesel fuel usage, [engine life] and that kind of stuff, when we see a return on the investments. Seven years most likely,” he added.

He also hopes this will extend the life of the trucks, allowing them to not have to replace or make repairs as often.

The Cary Fire department also reached out to Pierce Manufacturing to apply for a fully electric fire truck.

There’s a fire department in Madison, Wisconsin already piloting that technology.