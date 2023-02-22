CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire crews took about 20 minutes to rescue one individual and get a house fire in Cary under control Wednesday morning.

A family of three and one man were inside the home in the 100 block Poplar Branch Lane at the time of the fire, which started in the attic, according to Cary Intelligence Officer Carolyn Roman. The call to the Cary Fire Department, she said, came in around 5:50 a.m.

The family of three made it out of the home unassisted while one man needed assistance to get off of the overhang of the home’s second floor, Roman said.

With the help of fire crews, the man was helped off the roof and was transported to WakeMed in Cary with non-life-threatening injuries.

The family will be temporarily displaced after the fire, which remains under investigation.

No cause of the fire has been determined at this time and no firefighter injuries were reported.