Cary gas station to offer regular unleaded for $1.99 per gallon Tuesday

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers – listen up! There’s a chance for you to fill up your tank for less than $2 per gallon on Tuesday.

The Bunkey’s Car Wash near Davis Drive and High House Road in Cary will offer up to 10 gallons of regular unleaded gas for $1.99 per gallon.

That price is well below the average of $3.23 per gallon in Raleigh and $3.26 per gallon in Durham.

The promotion is part of an event for Congressional candidate Nathan Click called “Gas Price Flash Sale Against Big Oil Profits.”

According to a campaign news release, the $1.99 per gallon price is what a gallon of regular unleaded cost ahead of Thanksgiving last year.

Organizers said the first 100 cars can take advantage of the offer.

Drivers should be prepared for a wait. It’s not known how long it will take to go through 100 cars and that means traffic could be a significant issue in an area that already gets extremely busy.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m.