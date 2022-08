CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is getting almost $12 million in federal funding for a new GoCary transit facility.

Officials said Tuesday that it will go toward a new bus operations and maintenance facility.

This funding is coming from the the FTA’s $1.66 billion in grants to invest in 150 bus fleets and facilities across the country.

