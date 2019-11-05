Cary girl remains in coma week after being hit by car while walking home from school

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A week after being struck by a car while walking home from school, a Reedy Creek Middle School student remains in the ICU in a coma. Family friends said Zahraa Hassan — or Zoey, as she’s known to friends at school — is a fighter.

“It was really tough to see her like that,” neighbor Mirta Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez visited Zahraa on Monday afternoon.

“She opened her eyes today for a little bit and said ‘Mama,’ which is a good thing and went back to sleep and she hasn’t been awake since,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez lives next door to the Hassans. She said they’re more like family than neighbors.

Zahraa is the oldest of four children.

“As a mom, you think of seeing your kids like that. It’s just the worst thing that you can think of. It’s your worst nightmare,” she said.

Police said Zahraa was walking home from school last Monday when she was struck by a passing car. It happened at the intersection of Harrison Avenue at Wyatts Pond Lane.

Police called the injuries life-threatening.

Her parents have been at her bedside ever since.

Rodriguez started a GoFundMe page for them.

“Their parents are no able to work. They’ve been by her side the whole time and I’m sure they need to pay rent, food, and medical bills,” she said.

In just two days, she’s been able to raise nearly $10,000.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now