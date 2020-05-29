Cary girl sews and sells 200 face masks, donates funds to local charities

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While we have all been spending a lot of time in isolation, many people in the Triangle are making the most of their time at home.

One 17-year-old girl from Cary has been busy sewing and selling face masks and she is giving the money to a good cause.

Emma Rossilli

Emma Rossilli has turned her parent’s kitchen table into her little sewing shop where she spends hours making face masks for people in the community.

“Watching the news every day, it just makes me feel so sad, because people are dying and people are suffering,” Rossilli said.

The Durham Academy junior started making masks a couple of months ago for her cousins in New York who are nurses working on the front lines of the pandemic.

“They were working directly with COVID-19 patients, so I wanted to help them,” Rossilli said.

When the CDC started recommending everyone wear a mask, she started taking orders from the community.

So far she has made 217 face masks and she has raised $1,500 that she has donated to local charities.

Rossilli is giving the money to organizations like No Kid Hungry and the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

“I don’t think I would want to keep the money because people are just hurting so much more than I am right now,” Rossilli said. “It’s not even just people who are getting sick, it’s people who are losing their jobs. I just felt like I wanted to help people in any way I could.”

Rossilli said she is still taking orders for face coverings.

If you would like to order a mask, you can email her at emma.maskorders@gmail.com.