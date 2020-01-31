Cary group needs help finding Molly, a missing retired racing Greyhound from Ireland

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — You don’t normally see such a big commotion over a missing dog, but most dogs didn’t arrive from a transatlantic crossing. ​​

“She’s very nervous, she’s in a brand new country and has no idea where she is”, said Charlotte Eby-Peinert, president of the Triangle Greyhound Society ​.

The group brought Molly and several other retired racing Greyhounds over from Ireland to be put up for adoption. Molly was on an eight-hour flight from Ireland into Dulles then spent six hours in the car riding into Cary. She ran away from her foster family Wednesday morning. ​​

“I opened the door just big enough to get me in and I felt a nose at my knee and she shot out…it all happened so fast”, said Wendy Segreti, Molly’s foster mom.

Molly in the purple collar

Jennifer Hellrung and her family have been awaiting Molly’s arrival for over a month. They were all set to adopt her Thursday.

“We’ve been planning for a little while, setting up the crate, setting up the food getting the tags so the kids were truly invested”, said Hellrung.

Now Molly is missing in a completely foreign place and Jennifer and her kids are heartbroken. ​​

“You just think oh they’ll find her we’ll go meet her tonight we don’t have to tell the kids, and then we brought my kids out here Wednesday night to help join the search and it was crushing for my 4-year-old.​​

But they’re not giving up hope, even bringing in other four-legged friends whose specialty is finding missing pets. ​​ Folks with the Triangle Greyhound Society are posting fliers all over Cary in hopes someone will spot her and give them a call.

The Triangle Greyhound Society has been checking with local animal shelters and still haven’t found Molly. They’re thinking of pulling together a reward in hopes of finding her. ​​

If you spot Molly call 919-417-8889 or 919-212-5678. Do not try to chase her.