Cary hair salon among many reopening as NC moves ahead with Phase 2

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was back to work for some hairstylists in the Triangle as Gov. Roy Cooper allowed hair salons and barbershops to open under Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan.

“This is my very good client David, he was desperate for a haircut. He was so happy that I called him the other day and told him I was coming in this weekend,” said Amanda Kimball, owner of Twisted Scizzors Salon in Cary.

It’s a struggle David and so many others are feeling after two months of not being able to get haircuts or any beauty services. ​

“People are like well ‘I cut my hair at home or I may have grabbed box dye’ if you did that, that’s fine we don’t hate you. We love you we know that you were desperate and we’re here to fix it”, said Kimball.​

Staff at Twisted Scizzors Salon are working overtime to get clients rescheduled, but under the governor’s latest executive order there’s some new protocols in place. ​

“Label the floor six feet apart. My husband made cool stickers that say please stand ‘hair’ and it’s like a picture of hair so everyone knows where to stand​. It’s a lot of work but we want to stay open so we’re going to do all the protocols that we have to do,” said Kimball.

Kimball says the whole salon underwent intensive cleaning and when customers arrive for an appointment there is a stop signing warning to call before just walking in. ​

“We’ re still doing walk-ins it’s just a little bit different. You’ll have to call instead of walking right in just because we have to keep the capacity at 50%,” Kimball said.​

Kimball says they’re still offering curbside pickup on products as some people are still not ready for in-person services. ​

