CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary High School was put under a code red lockdown late Wednesday morning after a report of gunfire was made at 11:38 a.m., according to Cary police. However, as of 1 p.m., no confirmation that a gun was fired in the school has been made.

At 12:45 p.m., Cary police were at the high school “searching for a student who is suspected to have a firearm,” according to Lisa Luten, Wake County Public School System’s director of communications.

Sgt. Kendric Alexander with Cary police told CBS 17 one student had been located and was being questioned at approximately 12:55 p.m. At this time, the lockdown remained in effect.

Alexander said the student, at this time, is the only student police believe was involved in the incident.

No one was hurt in this incident and police confirm there is no active threat to students or the community.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said students were seen leaving the campus, possibly for an early dismissal at about 1:25 p.m.

