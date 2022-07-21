CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The United States Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment is returning to Cary High School in August to perform its annual drill show and pitch recruiting.

On Aug. 1, the group will perform its music and ceremonial drill, a detachment featuring “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, and the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps, an official press release said.

The worldwide demonstration also has “meet and greets” with the high school bands and Junior ROTC units at the schools it performs at.

“Marine Corps Recruiting Station Raleigh is proud to have the Battle Color Detachment in the local area so they can showcase their incredible talents and assist in recruiting and preparing the next generation of Marines,” the press release said.

If you are interested in attending the event or would like to interview a member of the unit, contact U.S. Marine Capt. Tom Brown at (513) 827-1019 or Thomas.Brown@Marines.usmc.mil.