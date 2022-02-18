Cary, Holly Springs police track car thief suspect on foot for 2 miles before arrest

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A 22-year-old Cary man stole a car before eluding officers and K-9s for more than an hour on Thursday, police said.

Around 11:20 a.m., a 911 caller reported a suspicious person and vehicle parked on Star Flower Court, which is near Optimist Farm and W. Lake roads in Cary.

Cary police responded to the scene and the person in the car, identified as Johathan Henry, ran from the scene, officials said.

Officers used K-9s and other resources to track Henry as he ran through neighborhoods toward Holly Springs.

Cary police said as Henry approached the Holly Springs town line, Holly Springs officers aided in the search.

Around 12:40 p.m., Henry was spotted running down Grantwood Drive, which is west of where officers initially found him, police said.

On Grantwood Drive, Henry jumped a fence and was cornered by officers, police said.

Image provided to CBS 17

Cary officials said police tracked Henry for more than 2 miles before he was taken into custody.

“We had incredible support from neighbors providing tips as the suspect was running through adjoining neighborhood,” Cary police said.

Henry, 22, of Cary, faces charges of:

Larceny of motor vehicle

Possession stolen property (credit cards)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Cary police said Henry also faces multiple outstanding warrants from other agencies including Probation and Parole and Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry is currently on probation after being convicted in Sept. 2020 on a series of felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, breaking and entering, and larceny, according to the North Carolina Department of Safety.

Henry has several convictions on his record dating back to May 2018.