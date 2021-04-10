Cary hotel evacuated after multiple gunshots fired, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a hotel Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 4:07 p.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel at 600 Weston Parkway, which is near the Interstate 40 exit for North Harrison Avenue, according to Cary police.

Cary police said no one was injured, but officers were still searching for a possible victim.

One witness told CBS 17 that she thought the sound of the gunfire was someone repeatedly slamming a door. It’s unclear if the shots were fired inside or outside the hotel.

Guests inside the hotel were evacuated, police said. They were seen outside the hotel after the shots were fired and while police conducted an investigation.

Police said in a news release they were checking room-to-room for any victims.