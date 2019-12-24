Live Now
Cary HS wrestling coach dies overnight in his sleep, school says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Community members in Cary are mourning the sudden loss of the head wrestling coach at Cary High School, Anthony Dunbar.

According to the school, Dunbar died in his sleep Monday night.

“Please keep Coach Dunbar’s family in your thoughts and prayers this Christmas. Information about funeral arrangements will be made when they become available,” the school said in a tweet.

