Cary HS wrestling coach dies overnight in his sleep, school says

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Community members in Cary are mourning the sudden loss of the head wrestling coach at Cary High School, Anthony Dunbar.

According to the school, Dunbar died in his sleep Monday night.

“Please keep Coach Dunbar’s family in your thoughts and prayers this Christmas. Information about funeral arrangements will be made when they become available,” the school said in a tweet.

We just learned of the passing of our head wrestling coach Anthony Dunbar who died in his sleep last night. Please keep Coach Dunbar’s family in your thoughts and prayers this Christmas.



Information about funeral arrangements will be made when they become available. — CaryHighAthletics (@IMPAthletics) December 24, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now